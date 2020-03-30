Rihanna surprisingly dropped some new music to her social media before the weekend, but it wasn't at all what fans wanted.

The singer was featured on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Believe It" and honestly the song is a jam. No shade to the Canadian rapper, but fans are just so, so ready for her ninth album. After Rihanna tweeted the news of the single, fans fired back that they were more than ready for her solo release.

While a feature was nice, fans are feeling a little greedy. She's been teasing this drop for almost an entire year now, and it's long overdue.