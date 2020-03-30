Rihanna was featured on a new song, but fans want the album.
photo: Splash News

Rihanna surprisingly dropped some new music to her social media before the weekend, but it wasn't at all what fans wanted. 

The singer was featured on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Believe It" and honestly the song is a jam. No shade to the Canadian rapper, but fans are just so, so ready for her ninth album. After Rihanna tweeted the news of the single, fans fired back that they were more than ready for her solo release. 

While a feature was nice, fans are feeling a little greedy. She's been teasing this drop for almost an entire year now, and it's long overdue. 

This song is definitely a vibe.

"Believe It" is a total jam, so we might as well appreciate this snippet we've been graced with. Even though it's just a feature, Rihanna's vocals are absolutely gorgeous. "Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!" Rihanna wrote. PARTYNEXTDOOR, who's real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, replied, "Big sis, thank you."

People were happy with the song, of course, but they were mostly just waiting for the album. 

Even though the new song is a bop, it is definitely not what fans were wanting. "WHERE IS YOUR ALBUM WE NEED THE DAMN ALBUM," one fan chanted outside of Roc Nation. Rihanna shared with British Vogue that she is "very aggressively working on music."

Fans want her to know that they have not forgotten. 

If this feature was supposed to distract her fans from R9, then she'd be sorely mistaken. "This is cute or whateva... but don’t think we forgot. YOU still owe us R9, ma’am," one fan tweeted. 

Fans are WAITING!

Another wrote, "These background vocals cute for his song baby but where’s YOUR lead single & album?" Plus, they shared a video from Blac Chyna's reality series in which her mom says, "I'm WAITING.... I'm WAITING!" 

On the cover of British Vogue Rihanna talked about her new music not being tied to any genre. 

"I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.” The singer is willing to try anything at this point, whether in business or in music, and this album will be no different.

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything — I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre — now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want," she continued.

Honestly, Rihanna is tired of all of us asking so let's quiet down so she'll finally do it. 

"NOW THE ALBUM," one fan tweeted. Another replied, "Don’t push her or she will release a food company, two new makeup lines, and a whole sneaker collection before the album." Rihanna is over her fans asking about the music, as she's made clear in interviews and on social media. 

The fans were getting fierce. 

One fan shared an interview of Beyoncé saying, "I don't want to hear that." Rihanna is not going to release something that isn't absolutely perfect, so get ready to wait. But hopefully she is having plenty of studio time to work on it now. 