Rihanna
photo: Splash News

When it comes to body positivity, Rihanna really does practice what she preaches. 

The makeup mogul and lingerie line founder just shared a makeup-free selfie showing off her natural beauty, even with a pimple. Many think that this new barefaced look could be hinting at her upcoming Fenty Skin launch, which has been rumored since April 2019. 

While many fans are obsessing over this stunning solo photo, others are frustrated that there is still no new music from the singer. Rihanna promised fans new music by the end of 2019, and now she's teasing it right under fans' noses. But not before dropping her first selfie. 

Rihanna looked fresh and stunning. 2020 is her year — again.

The entrepreneur can do no wrong, and continues to flaunt her stuff. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a barefaced selfie, Rih-Rih practices self-love that could inspire us all. She captioned this post, "first selfie of the year doe. #2020." 

Whether in full glam or no makeup at all, Rihanna looks totally fierce. 

The Fenty founder clearly knows how to beat her face to perfection. The makeup mogul has an eye for art and is gorgeous in this hot pink look. But she also looks just as good with nothing covering her flawless complexion. 

Some people think this barefaced look is a hint that Fenty Skin is coming soon. 

Rihanna Instagram comments
photo: Instagram/badgalriri

One person complimented Rih's natural faced photo. "It's 2020 & you look 20 sis.... fenty skinnnnnn okkkkkk." Maybe Rihanna achieved this gorgeous glow with her upcoming skin care. 

Rihanna is doing everything to keep her music from us. 

Some fans are over the games and just want to hear the music. Perhaps the skin-care line will drop to distract from the music, one fan suggested. They wrote, "rihanna really going to drop fenty skin to distract us from that damn album..."

These barefaced celeb selfies really do inspire fans to embrace their natural beauty. 

"Thank you Rihanna for giving us such a bare selfie. We starting the decade confident and strong. My face looks a MESS right now, this gave me back my confidence. Can't wait for FENTY Skin tho," one fan tweeted. Now excuse me while I take the perfect no-makeup selfie to start 2020. 