When it comes to body positivity, Rihanna really does practice what she preaches.

The makeup mogul and lingerie line founder just shared a makeup-free selfie showing off her natural beauty, even with a pimple. Many think that this new barefaced look could be hinting at her upcoming Fenty Skin launch, which has been rumored since April 2019.

While many fans are obsessing over this stunning solo photo, others are frustrated that there is still no new music from the singer. Rihanna promised fans new music by the end of 2019, and now she's teasing it right under fans' noses. But not before dropping her first selfie.